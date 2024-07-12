Idolising Pitso Mosimane, one of the most successful coaches in SA, Black Leopards' new Ghanaian coach Maxwell Konadu is banking on his vast experience to help Lidoda Duvha finally gain promotion back to the Premiership.
The 51-year-old highly-rated Konadu joined Leopards on a three-year deal two weeks ago, having recently helped less-fancied side Nsoatreman win the Ghanaian FA Cup, their first ever trophy, and to qualify for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup. The club also finished fourth in the Ghanaian Premiership.
Leopards have failed to reclaim their berth in the top-flight since they were relegated in the 2019/20 season. Now Konadu, who was the Black Stars’ deputy coach at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, aims to use his extensive experience to aid the Venda side gain promotion.
The new Leopards tactician hasn’t hidden his affection for Mosimane. “I respect Pitso so much, and he’s been my role model for some time. I chat with him sometimes...I’ve been following him a lot,” Konadu said.
“I know about Black Leopards from when they were still in the Premiership, and now that they are in division one, they need to fight back. I am well-experienced on the continent... I’ve been in the World Cups, Afcons, CHANs...I've been everywhere. I want to see if all this experience will help me push Black Leopards to the highest level.”
Konadu said he was a tried and tested mentor. “In 2014, Kwesi Appiah was the head coach and I was his assistant. We qualified Black Stars to the World Cup in Brazil,” he said.
“After that, Appiah left and I was asked to coach the national team on an interim basis and I qualified the team for Afcon 2015. That's when Avram Grant came in and we went to the final of the Afcon and got beaten by Ivory Coast on penalties. I [also] won the Ghana Premiership with Asante Kotoko [in the 2011/12 season].”
Konadu promises to change Leopards' spots
New mentor to help club back into top-flight
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
