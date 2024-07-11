We have found the right man to bring back glory days at Chiefs – Motaung Jr

“We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal,'' Motaung said.
Nabi penned two-year deal with Amakhosi
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has reiterated that they believe new coach Nasreddine Nabi is the right man to help Amakhosi return to their glory days.
Chiefs have disappointingly gone nine seasons without a trophy and they are now pinning their hopes on Nabi to end the prolonged trophy drought. On Thursday, the Glamour Boys revealed Nabi had penned a two-year deal with an option to extend by one year.
In their statement, the Soweto giants also confirmed that the well-travelled Tunisian has brought his own technical panel comprises first and second assistant coaches in Khalil Ben Youssef and Fernando Da Cruz respectively, alongside goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and Safi Majdi, who's strength and conditioning coach.
“We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal,'' Motaung said.
Chiefs, who last tasted silverware when they lifted the league in the 2014/15 season, are in a preseason camp in Türkiye under the watchful eye of Nabi and his panel.
“The new technical staff have hit the ground running and are all currently in Türkiye conducting the preseason training camp, where they are assessing the overall state of the playing squad and devising methods and strategies to steer the team in a progressive direction,'' read another extract of their statement.
Nabi, 58, joins Amakhosi off the back of helping Moroccan side AS Far qualify for the CAF Champions League after finishing as runners-up to league champions Raja Casablanca, who are coached by former Orlando Pirates mentor Josef Zinnbauer. Nabi previously won two league titles with Tanzanian giants Young Africans.
