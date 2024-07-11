'R100m sponsor vital for survival'

After clinching a massive sponsorship deal worth R100m with Phakwe GAS yesterday, excited Richards Bay chairperson Jomo Biyela feels the financial boost will stabilise them as they look to entrench their stay in the DStv Premiership.
After hanging on their Premiership status by winning the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs last month, the Natal Rich Boyz yesterday announced the three-year sponsorship deal. They will get R20m per season for three years, while the other R40m has been committed to building a training facility.
Biyela said this would help them to bring quality players in future. So far, they have managed to capture the services of Thabiso Kutumela, Tlakusane Mthethwa, Keagan Allan, Fezile Gcaba, Sbani Mntungwa and Siyethemba Sithebe. The club have also promoted a few players from their DStv Diski Challenge side.
"I'm very excited indeed. This will help us to bring stability to the team and to make us plan in terms of who comes in to add value in players and technical team," Biyela told the media after the press conference in Richards Bay.
"It is a very good deal. There will be pressure from us to deliver next season and there will be a lot of expectations from you guys [media] and the supporters, but I think we are equal to the task."
Biyela also revealed that they started talking to the sponsors from last season, but they had to save their Premiership status first.
"Fortunately, we were able to save the club and we concluded just a week after we survived [via the playoffs].
"R20m per season goes straight to the sponsorship which is R60m and R40m is the amount that we want to utilise [for club headquarters]. We want to build the facilities for us to train and gym, like a village."
Phakwe chairperson Thabiso Tenyane explained his company's involvement with the club: "They need certain things like a goalkeeper coach, a proper facility to train. So I'm giving them R40m to build facilities that will make them compete with others.
"The intention is to build them a proper facility so they can compete with the stadium."
Phakwe owns and operates a power plant in Richards Bay, on KZN's north coast.
'R100m sponsor vital for survival'
Financial boost will help with signing of players, training facility
