Richards Bay's new signing Thabiso Kutumela plans to use his time at the club to score more goals and return to Bafana Bafana squad.
Kutumela, who joined the Natal Rich Boyz from Mamelodi Sundowns recently, lost his place in Bafana after his struggles this past season.
As he looks to revive his career at a less pressure team like Richards Bay, Kutumela, 31, said his main objective was to get back to the national team next season while also helping the Natal Rich Boyz to achieve their objectives.
“I want to help the team to achieve their goals, even me to score more goals. If I do that, I see myself back in Bafana if I score more goals because you can't get credit if you don't score goals,” Kutumela told the media after the club unveiled Phakwe GAS as their main sponsor yesterday in Richards Bay.
“People know me by scoring goals, so I have to do that.”
Kutumela feels he did well with Sundowns and believes he didn't fail.
Last season, he was loaned out to Cape Town City, where things didn't go as he would have wanted.
“I will say the pressure where I come from and the two big teams that I played for, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns, this is what I have to continue with and help the team to win games,” he said.
“In my first season with Sundowns, I played well and won the treble, when it is time to go there is nothing you can do. You can't say I still have something in me.
“It is not about me but the team. If they feel that they don't need you, you have to accept it and carry on with what you love, which is playing football.
“But I think it was not bad for me. I played many games.”
Kutumela aims to rekindle scoring form with Rich Boyz
Experienced striker targets national team return
Image: BackpagePix
