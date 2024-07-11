Barely 10 days after his unceremonious exit from Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena has joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.
Wydad, who are three-time CAF Champions League winners, confirmed Mokwena's capture on their social media accounts on Thursday, a few hours after he had landed in Morocco. “Welcome aboard coach Rulani Mokwena! Read to lead us to victory,” read Wydad's brief statement on X.
Mokwena officially left Sundowns last Wednesday. It's believed that the 37-year-old talented tactician had a fallout with the club's technical director Flemming Berg, hence he left the club though he signed a four-year contract extension in June last year.
This is a developing story...
BREAKING | Rulani joins Wydad Casablanca
