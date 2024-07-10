Chiefs' preseason in Türkiye will be beneficial – Katsande

As they prepare for a new dawn under new coach Nasreddinne Nabi by holding their preseason camp in Türkiye, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande expects to see a different team in the new season.
Chiefs aim to do better in the DStv Premiership after a disappointing previous campaign where they finished in 10th place.
They have appointed Nabi, who has brought his technical team for the quest to end the club's trophy drought. Katsande feels they are heading in the right direction.
“I think it was a good move for the club to take the players overseas because they need a little bit of comfort and a bit of fresh air. They would not wake up and go around in SA streets and hear the same stories,” Katsande said.
“When they are there (Türkiye), they'll sharpen their swords; they are staying together. They are building team cohesion, the team spirit whereby when they come back, trust me they will see the game differently.
“When you are overseas, the types of friendly matches you are going to play are high profile. So, I think we are going to see a different Kaizer Chiefs next season with the same players who have been there last campaign.
“The mentality is going to change because of the environment they are in. At the moment they are thinking about how to better their performance, and the club. How can we restart and hit the ground running?
“I think it was the best move by the club and kudos to everyone who contributed towards the initiative, but I think we are heading in the right direction.”
Katsande, 38, has also asked for patience from the supporters to allow the new coach to build a team that will bring success in the future and believes he is the right man to end their trophy drought.
“As you know, it is a project and requires patience. We have a new technical team and there will be some new editions in the team,” he said.
“So, we need to be patient on our side as supporters because football is a project and it is not an overnight thing. We need to compete with teams that are doing continuity. I believe that we will see a different Chiefs this coming season.”
Chiefs' preseason in Türkiye will be beneficial – Katsande
Ex-star says change of environment is good for players' mental health
