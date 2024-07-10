Teen sensation Shandre Campbell has bid an emotional farewell to SuperSport United after completing a blockbuster transfer to Belgian giants Club Brugge.
On Wednesday afternoon SuperSport confirmed that they had agreed terms with Brugge for the permanent transfer of Campbell for an undisclosed fee. The winger, who arrived at the Tshwane club when he was just 11 years old, had a stellar 2023/24 season, his maiden in the Premiership, netting five goals that was accompanied by six assists in as many games across all competitions.
"This is not a goodbye, but hopefully the beginning of greater things in my career that make you proud. To the whole academy staff who have been my second family, especially the house fathers, aunties and drivers who look after us, thank you so much,'' Campbell said in Matsatsantsa's statement.
The 18-year-old rising star added: "Lastly, I must thank my parents and the Almighty for giving me this wonderful opportunity to live my dream. My blood is blue. Forever SuperSport United."
WATCH | Campbell 'destined for greatness' with move to Belgium
SuperSport's teen sensation joins Club Brugge
Image: Club Brugge
Matsatsantsa chief executive Stanley Matthews has high hopes for Campbell becoming a household name in SA football in the next 10 years. He also lauded the DStv Premiership and the Dstv Diski Challenge (DDC) for moulding him.
"We are confident that Shandre will flourish and become one of South Africa’s brightest stars for the next decade. It speaks volumes for the PSL and the Dstv Diski Challenge that Shandre could elevate himself through the PSL ecosystem to the international stage without a trial,'' Matthews said.
"We hope he is a catalyst for more of our young players to make their way to the biggest and best leagues in the world. Our Club is part."
Siboniso Gaxa, the late Anele Ngcongca, Andile Jali, Elrio van Heerden, Percy Tau and Lyle Foster among are some of Campbell's compatriots who've played in Belgium before him.
September encourages Campbell to go to Europe
