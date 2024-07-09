Motaung also revealed the reason they opted for Nabi was his passion for the game.
Nabi's passion convinced Chiefs to hire him - Motaung
Marketing director says Khune is still part of the club
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has explained why the club remained quiet in the market, saying they wanted the new coach, Nasreddine Nabi to have a say on who they will bring.
Nabi was confirmed as Amakhosi's new coach on Sunday evening after joining the club in Türkiye, where they are having their preseason.
Chiefs have only announced players who have departed the club, but are yet to confirm new signings and Motaung said the plan was to give the new coach a chance to look at the squad.
“I think we need to give the coach who just came in as well as the technical team and the rest of the team a chance to finalise those details,” Motaung told the media after the launch of the Toyota Cup yesterday.
“Work has been done but certainly, it makes sense for us to allow the coach to come in first and then be also part of the decisions that are being made. Those announcements will come soon.”
