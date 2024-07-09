Young Africans chairman Hersi Al Said is optimistic that new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will do wonders at the club but emphasised that he needs to get all the support he needs.
Nabi, who was confirmed as Amakhosi' new coach on Sunday after joining the team in Turkiye, had an incredible campaign with Yanga, where he claimed the treble in the 2022/23 season.
Al Said said they gave the Tunisian coach all the support he needed by buying him quality players and he was able to do well with the club.
"We gave him much support as a coach, from the management and the club level. We gave him much more support for him to do his work and he did well," Al Said told the media after the launch of the Toyota Cup preseason match yesterday, where Amakhosi will face Yanga on July 28 at Free State Stadium (3pm).
"I'm sure if he can get maximum support, he can do wonders here. For me, he is the coach who can also give you results on the pitch, a good coach as well in terms of making plans for the game. Tactically, he is good. But he needs a lot of support as well."
Nabi, 58, is expected to turn the fortunes of the Glamour Boys around after nine years without winning any silverware. Amakhosi have already shown their support as Nabi brought his own technical team.
"Yes, we signed good players at that time and he managed to win [almost] everything during his time," he said.
"Unfortunately, when he went to Rabat [Morocco] he missed out on the cup [Throne] and the league [Botola], but he is a good coach. I take this opportunity to wish him all the best and also to Kaizer Chiefs management and fans to support him to do well."
Nabi's ex-boss predicts he'll turn Chiefs into winners
Yanga chairman calls for Tunisian coach to be well supported
Image: kaizer chiefs
