Mokwena deserved another go at the Champs League - Nthethe

“I didn't see that coming when Rulani left. I said they would give him another season but the standard that they put at Sundowns it's the one that you need to manage,” Nthethe told the media yesterday after the Toyota Cup launch in Sandton.
“The challenge is they need the Champions League more. I think that's where they want to dominate. That's why they were saying they spent a lot of money buying good players, so he deserved to win it.
“Coach Rulani didn't get there, he lost in the semifinal and it was the second time. He has not reached the final, so they said it was not a good investment and they rather go for someone else.
“But I don't see other coaches from outside matching what Rulani did. He was a good person and deserves another chance.”
Mokwena, who has attracted interest from Wydad Casablanca guided Sundowns to their seventh DStv Premiership and the African Football League titles last season.
Domestically, he lost two cup finals, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup to Orlando Pirates. Nthethe feels Sundowns have now created pressure where if a coach fails to win the Champions League in the future, his job will be on the line.
“It looks like it's going there and the coach that is coming now it looks like they will tell him to win the Champions League, he needs to win it,” he said.
“I heard that the sporting director Flemming Berg is the one who is firing and hiring, I think his focus is to win the Champions League the most.
“Rulani and his team did well. They were just unfortunate not to go to the final.”
While former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe says he was surprised with how the club parted ways with coach Rulani Mokwena, he understands their decision as they invested a lot to win the CAF Champions League.
Mokwena parted ways with Sundowns last week with Manqoba Mngqithi to be in charge for now and will be assisted by Steve Komphela, who rejoined the club at the weekend.
Nthethe feels Sundowns should have given Mokwena another season as he was close to winning the Champions League after two semifinal appearances.
