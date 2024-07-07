While Bafana Bafana were handed a fairly easy draw in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Morocco 2025 qualifiers, coach Hugo Broos warned of the danger of underestimating their opponents, insisting they need to exercise caution.
Broos’ charges were drawn in Group K where they will face Uganda, Congo and South Sudan and Broos said all these nations will pose a challenge for them.
“When I look at our group for the Afcon qualifiers in Morocco 2025, I am satisfied with the draw but also very careful,” Broos told the Safa media department.
“First of all, we have Uganda and they are a mighty team, tough to play against. So, I think we have to achieve our best level.
“Secondly, we have Congo and they are a more tactical team. They're dangerous when they play at home, so we need a very disciplined performance.
“Lastly, South Sudan for me are a completely unknown team. It will be important to have a good analysis of the opponent so we don't lose too many points against them because it will be very important.”
The Belgian coach added that with Bafana's recent performances where they achieved a bronze medal in their last Afcon in Ivory Coast earlier this year, they should be confident of doing well in this group.
The two top finishers will qualify for the tournament hosted in Morocco from December 21 2025 to January 18 2026.
“When we look at our performances in the AFCON at the beginning of the year in Côte d’Ivoire where we achieved the bronze medal, and also in the after games [in the Fifa Series in Algeria], I think we can be confident,” he said.
“It will be important to achieve our level, our good level of the last few months. We have to say that from this group we have to qualify for Afcon 25 in Morocco.”
Broos wary despite 'easy' Afcon draw
Image: Justina Aniefiok/BackpagePix
