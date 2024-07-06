Mamelodi Sundowns announced Steve Komphela as the new senior coach, who will assist Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team.
This after Rulani Mokwena left the team as head coach earlier this week.
Komphela said: “I am very excited to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns where I was always inspired and treated with respect and love. I am committed to contributing to the club achieving its goals in SA and on the African continent.”
Sundowns is now training in SA for the upcoming season, and will be leaving in a few days to Austria as part of its preseason preparations.
Sundowns announces Steve Komphela as new senior coach
Mngqithi to assist new senior coach
Image: Darren Stewart
