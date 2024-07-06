Soccer

Sundowns announces Steve Komphela as new senior coach

Mngqithi to assist new senior coach

By Gugu Phandle - 06 July 2024 - 09:16
Steve Komphela is the new senior coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Darren Stewart

Mamelodi Sundowns announced Steve Komphela as the new senior coach, who will assist Manqoba Mngqithi and the technical team. 

This after Rulani Mokwena left the team as head coach earlier this week.

Komphela said: “I am very excited to be back at Mamelodi Sundowns where I was always inspired and treated with respect and love. I am committed to contributing to the club achieving its goals in SA and on the African continent.”

Sundowns is now training in SA for the upcoming season, and will be leaving in a few days to Austria as part of its preseason preparations.

POLL | Who do you think may replace Rulani as Downs coach?

Rulani left Mamelodi Sundowns this week after a successful tenure as head coach. Who do you think may replace him?
1 day ago

Rulani Mokwena pens heartfelt letter to players as he leaves Sundowns, thanks Motsepe family

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has penned a heartfelt letter to players after his abrupt departure from the team this week.
2 days ago

I didn't want to leave, my hand was forced – Mokwena on his Downs' exit

After his departure at Mamelodi Sundowns this week, Rulani Mokwena insists he didn't want to leave, but his hand was forced after the club announced ...
2 days ago

