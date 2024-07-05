POLL | Who do you think may replace Rulani as Downs coach?

Rulani Mokwena left Mamelodi Sundowns this week after a successful tenure as head coach.

Last season, Mokwena helped Sundowns to win their seventh DStv Premiership title and African Football League, also setting a new record of 73 points in the 16-team league.

He also reached two cup finals – the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, losing both to Orlando Pirates, while he also helped them to qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup after reaching the CAF Champions League final.

With Mokwena out, who do you think would be a good replacement as Sundowns head coach?