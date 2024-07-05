Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has described the arrival of Kamohelo Mokotjo as a massive signing for the club and believes his experience will be key for them next season.
The Citizens confirmed yesterday the 33-year-old became their latest signing, joining them from Sekhukhune United.
Makotjo became another signing after the Citizens brought Fortune Makaringe, Ayanda Sithole, Haashim Domingo, Lefa Aphane, Kayden Francis, Sibusiso Ziba, Carlos do Carmo and Prins Tjiueza.
Tinkler said he is the replacement for Thato Mokeke who left the club last season.
“Massive signing for us as a club obviously, after losing Thato Mokeke,” Tinkler told the club media department yesterday.
“To bring a player of his quality and standard is a massive plus for us this coming season. So, we are excited to have him at the club. He brings a lot of experience. Very good leadership quality, and I think it is a fantastic signing for the club.”
Mokotjo made 50 appearances for Sekhukhune since joining them in January last year after his exit from MLS side Cincinnati.
Mokotjo’s 'a massive signing' for Citizens
‘He brings a lot of experience’
Image: X
Bafana urged to build from success of previous Afcon
And the Citizens hope his experience will help them as they look to improve their fifth-place finish last season in the DStv Premiership and challenge for titles.
Meanwhile, also yesterday Greek Super League side Volos announced the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Junior Mendieta.
Mendieta only spent one season with Sundowns after joining them from Stellenbosch, where it is believed they paid around R10m.
“PAE Volos announces the acquisition of the 31-year-old Argentinian midfielder Junior Mendieta,” the club said in a statement.
“Mendieta immediately after signing his new contract went to Portaria where he integrated with the rest of the Volos team and has already started training.
“PAE Volos welcomes Mendieta to its family.”
Mendiate joined Bongani Zungu, Brian Onyango, Thabiso Kutumela, Gaston Sirino and coach Rulani Mokwena at the exit door at Sundowns.
He leaves the club after scoring two goals and providing three assists in 29 matches for Masandawana across all competitions this past season.
