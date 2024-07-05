Bafana urged to build from success of previous Afcon

Full draw
Image: LEGNAN KOULA
Safa president Danny Jordaan has challenged Bafana Bafana to build from their success in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) played in Ivory Coast earlier this year. Bafana finished third after losing out on penalties to Nigeria in the semifinals.
Jordaan was speaking after SA was drawn in Group K against Uganda, Congo and South Sudan for the 2025 Afcon qualifying tournament. The draw was conducted in Randburg, Johannesburg, yesterday.
The two top finishers in each group will qualify for the tournament to be hosted by Morocco in December 2024-January 2025. The qualifiers will be played from September to November this year.
Still lifted by the bronze in Ivory Coast, Bafana will be confident going into the qualifiers as none of the teams in their group had qualified for the last Afcon.
“It is very important that we focus on building the team. You saw in the Cosafa Cup that we participated in recently, we decided to take young players and many of them are 18, 19 and 20 years old,” Jordaan said to the media after the draw.
“We gave them international experience. I think there are one or two players that have shown capability. Certainly, the performance of Bafana and the supporters coming in and filling the stadium in Bloemfontein recently is exciting.”
After SA's return to Africa's top 10 of best countries after many years, according to the latest Fifa rankings, Jordaan lauded the hard work by coach Hugo Broos.
“All credit to the team and the coach for what they have produced, they managed to climb up the Fifa rankings,” he said.
“And now we are number 10 on the continent. It’s quite an achievement for the team. I’m very happy.”
Defending champions Ivory Coast were drawn against Zambia, Sierra Leone and Chad in group G, while host Morocco, who will play in the qualifiers as part of their preparations for the tournament, were drawn against Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho in group B.
It will be the first time the Afcon is played over the festive season and Jordaan feels it will be a huge challenge for the team.
“We won’t have Christmas [break] because the tournament will be played over Christmas, so we will try to have it there, but it will be a huge challenge and we will see.”
Full draw
Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia
Group B: Morocco, Gabon, Central African Republic, Lesotho
Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana
Group D: Nigeria, Benin, Libya, Rwanda
Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia
Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger
Group G: Ivory Coast, Zambia, Sierra Leone
Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini
Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe
Group K: SA, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan
Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi
