WATCH | Five memorable moments of Rulani Mokwena's tenure at Downs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Following the news that Rulani Mokwena has left Mamelodi Sundowns as head coach, here are five memorable controversial moments that punctuated his tenure at the club:
January 16 2023:
Mokwena hits back at the criticism from some opposition coaches that his team wins because it has financial muscle.
He said: “I might not be the best coach in the league, but I am the hardest working.”
October 18 2023:
After TS Galaxy beat Sundowns on penalties in the Carling Knockout, where Bongani Zungu's nasty challenge left Bernard Parker with a broken leg, Mokwena suggested Galaxy only won because Sundowns missed key players, who were with Bafana.
“You tell me of any club in the world, any club that plays a day after the Fifa break. Who cares that the Footballer of the Season [Teboho Mokoena] is not here.
And who cares that Goalkeeper of the Season [Ronwen Williams] is not here? Who cares that you don’t have the Defender of the Season [Khuliso Mudau]?
“Everyone will say these are excuses and people will celebrate our downfall but that’s OK because as human beings we plan but God decides,” said Mokwena.
Mokwena and Sead Ramovic beef
The animosity between the two coaches ignited in November when Ramovic criticised Mokwena for not acknowledging the Rockets' victory over Masandawana in the Carling Knockout Round of 16.
Mokwena went on to describe Ramovic as an attention seeker.
“Give him what he wants, he wants attention. You see what he’s doing, he’s crying out for attention, so give him a little bit, talk to him a little bit, link him to clubs, he wants that. If he wants to shake my hand, I’ll shake his, no problem.”
This was after Ramovic said: “I will just make it short because he spoke to me for 10 minutes with a lot of nonsense, but what he told me it was ‘who the f*** are you to come to my f***ing country and talk to me like this?’ I will just quote him. ‘Do you know who my parents are? Be careful how you talk because you are in my f***ing country.”
April 15 2024:
Mokwena is spotted remonstrating with referee Jelly Chavani next to the dressing room after their 2-2 draw with Moroka Swallows demanding answers for the controversial late goal they conceded.
“He [Chavani] went to the assistant referee but he was talking to somebody [else]. Who was he talking to, VAR [the video assistant referee? [Do] we have VAR all of a sudden in SA?
“Before the season starts, there's a test that referees have to undergo. And then you hear some have failed the test and then a few weeks later, you see him officiating a game,” Mokwena lamented.
April 29:
Sundowns beat Galaxy 3-0 in Tshwane and Orebotse Mongae was shown a straight red card in the 85th minute after a reckless tackle on Zungu. After the game, Mokwena suggests Galaxy coach Ramovic had told his players to hurt Zungu as revenge for breaking Parker's leg.
“I’m very disappointed because I was told already last night that the coach of the opposition showed the tackle that Bongani Zungu made on Bernard Parker to his players and said don’t forget what Bongani Zungu did. I am very disappointed,” he charged.
May 4, after a defeat to Pirates in the Nedbank Cup
“The most important part is that when you lose games like this, you have to start with yourself as the coach. You can’t go too far. You start with yourself in the mirror and ask, could you have done better?
“And then it’s about introspection, checking yourself, checking what you did and if the investment is enough. If the investment is not enough, then it becomes a bit of a problem because the club deserves better.
“The club deserves a coach who will invest a little bit more and help them to cross over the line. So that’s what my off-season will be about,” he said.
