After his departure at Mamelodi Sundowns this week, Rulani Mokwena insists he didn't want to leave, but his hand was forced after the club announced they agreed to part ways.
Sundowns said the decision was made by the board after considering their objectives and expectations, suggesting that he didn't reach all the targets.
Last season, Mokwena helped Sundowns to win their seventh DStv Premiership title and African Football League, also setting a new record of 73 points in the 16-team league.
He also reached two cup finals – the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, losing both to Orlando Pirates, while he also helped them to qualify for the Fifa Club World Cup after reaching the CAF Champions League final.
But that was not enough to continue at Sundowns despite having three years left on the contract he signed last year.
“You get a phone call and you have to come into a meeting and discuss where the team is. You have to discuss where things went right and celebrate the achievement and you have to discuss the failures,” Mokwena explained to Robert Marawa on MSW on Wednesday.
“Those were discussed and then after, it was decided to mutually separate. I didn't want to leave. I have to make it clear that I didn't want to leave.
“My hand was forced, but there are a lot of things I can't talk about. I've signed a confidentiality clause that prohibits me from speaking about some of the details.
“I hope you understand and accept that there are things that I cannot disclose because if I do, I get in a lot of trouble.”
I didn't want to leave, my hand was forced – Mokwena on his Downs' exit
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Asked if it was a one man who decided his future and also explained his relationship with sporting director Flemming Berg, Mokwena said he doesn't think one man decided his future.
It is understood that his relationship with Berg had broken down and Mokwena said he was let down when the club failed to sign Tshegofatso Mabaso in January.
“No, I doubt it because I don't think the club is run by one person. It is not a one-person club. I don't think it was a one-person decision,” he said.
“I must say I was supported and the club was good to me throughout... and of course, sometimes like in January, everybody knows because I have spoken in the press conferences and said we have a little bit of a crisis with the strikers.
“And we are looking for a striker. And everybody knew which striker I wanted and he went on to finish as a top goal scorer. But that's football.”
