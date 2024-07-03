“I believe that they have raised their hands in terms of getting themselves closer to the senior Bafana Bafana or the team that plays qualifiers.
Mkhalele also expressed his disappointment for failing to progress to the knockout stage and said they have learnt their lessons.
The new look Bafana looked disjointed throughout the tournament, finishing with two draws and a single victory.
“Disappointing that we are not going to the next round even though we won our last game. These are some of the hard lessons that we must take to make sure we take our chances and score more goals.
“Otherwise, I'm proud of the effort, the character and the humility of these boys. But, sadly, we were not able to go into the next round even though we won our game.”
Mkhalele pleased with players' performance despite crashing out of Cosafa
Stars good enough to be selected for Afcon, World Cup qualifiers, says coach
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Despite a disappointing Cosafa Cup tournament where they failed to progress from the group stages, Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele says some of the players have raised their hands to be selected in the future.
Bafana beat Eswatini 1-0 on Tuesday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in their final Group A match with Thabang Sibanyoni scoring the only goal, but it was not enough to see them progress to the semifinal as Mozambique won their match against Botswana 3-1 to see them advance.
Mkhalele said he was proud of his players and that some of them will be recommended for future selections in the senior national team Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.
“With the players that we have in terms of the performances right now as a technical staff, I'm quite happy with some of the boys that played,” he told the media during the post-match press conference.
Bafana in desperate mode as they face Eswatini
