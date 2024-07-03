With Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena headed for the exit door, legend Bennet Mnguni has criticised the club, saying they’re making a big mistake by letting the young coach go.
Mokwena will part ways with Sundowns anytime from now after he indicated his wish to depart, and missing the opening two days of their preseason. His impending departure comes as a result of a breakdown in his relationship with sporting director Flemming Berg after they haggled over transfers and strategy, among others.
Mnguni – who played for Sundowns in the late 1990s to early 2000s – said it was Berg and not Mokwena who should be leaving the club.
“I think the sporting director should be the one who should go. I mean Flemming found Rulani doing well with the team. From my side, I would say the sporting director should leave and not Rulani,” he said.
'Let the sporting director go, not Mokwena'
Downs legend Bennet Mnguni warns against change of coaching post
Rulani, Downs in separation talks
“If we lose our coach, you must know that the sporting director wants someone from his country to come here. We are going to start losing our coaches. I mean, we have someone who is doing well and is a local boy, and now we are letting him go because of someone coming from outside? It would be wrong for Sundowns to release Rulani.”
Mokwena signed a four-year deal in June last year and went on to win the African Football League (AFL) and the DStv Premiership titles this past season. Sundowns also came close to becoming invincible as they lost their only match to Cape Town City in the final game of the season.
“It doesn’t matter what the reasons are, but we cannot let our coach go. Rather Flemming should go. I will never support it. I wish that whatever they are doing they must come to their senses,” Mnguni insisted.
Sundowns have yet to officially comment on the saga.
