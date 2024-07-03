It's official: Rulani and Sundowns have parted ways

The club also revealed that Manqoba Mngqithi will lead the team during the preseason as they prepare for the new campaign where they will be competing in all fronts, league, MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, AFL, Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns and their head coach Rulani Mokwena have finalised their negotiations and agreed on his contract termination, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
The club said in a statement that the decision to part ways was taken by the board taking into account the objectives and expectations of the club.
Mokwena has been in charge since a coaching reshuffle in October 2022. Last season, he guided Sundowns to their seventh successive DStv Premiership and African Football League (AFL) titles.
He also set a new 16-team points record of 73 last campaign in the league and still had three years left on his contract which he renewed last year.
"Mamelodi Sundowns and Rulani Mokwena amicably concluded an agreement bringing to an end his employment as head coach," the club stated in the statement.
"Sundowns wishes to express its gratitude to Rulani Mokwena for his contribution to the success and achievements of the club during his tenure as head coach.
"Rulani Mokwena will forever be part of the Sundowns family and the club wishes him all of the very best with his future endeavors."
Mokwena oversaw 91 matches as a head coach, losing nine, while winning 60. Despite winning the league and the AFL, he failed to reach the CAF Champions League final after they were eliminated in the semifinal by Esperance.
Sundowns also lost two cup finals, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup to Orlando Pirates this past season.
The club also revealed that Manqoba Mngqithi will lead the team during the preseason as they prepare for the new campaign where they will be competing in all fronts, league, MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, AFL, Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup.
"Sundowns is deeply committed to the development and growth of SA coaches and players," the statement continued.
"Coach Manqoba and the technical team will continue to lead and take control of the training and preparation of the players for the upcoming season.
"Mamelodi Sundowns is preparing and focusing on competing in all upcoming competitions and is honored to be one of the four clubs representing the African continent in the historic Fifa Club World Cup 2025."
