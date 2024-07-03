“We are looking forward to a productive preparation process, and we hope the team will be able to focus on the job at hand as we gear towards starting the season strongly.”
Amakhosi heads to Turkey for preseason camp
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr is hopeful their preseason camp in Turkey will be able to help the new technical team assess what work must be done and how they need to work going forward together.
The Glamour Boys, who are expected to appoint Nasreddine Nabi as their new coach soon, will travel to Turkey this week to prepare for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.
The team will spend about three weeks in Turkey, where they are expected to play friendly matches against some top unnamed Turkish teams.
“The most crucial aspect of a preseason camp is to make sure that the team is building unity and overall mental readiness for the season ahead,” Motaung Jr said in a club statement.
“These are vital as every top team needs to work together to build its internal strength to be prepared for the challenges ahead.
“More specifically for us, with a new incoming coaching structure, it helps for the new coaching team to have the squad away from their normal environment to assess what work must be done and how they need to work going forward together.
“We are looking forward to a productive preparation process, and we hope the team will be able to focus on the job at hand as we gear towards starting the season strongly.”
This serves as the Amakhosi's first tour outside the country since 2003 when they participated in the Peace Cup in South Korea where they faced teams such as Olympique Lyon of France, Turkish side Besiktas and host club Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma.
Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said while this is the perfect opportunity for the team to prepare in Europe, this will allow them to promote the brand of the club.
“We are thankful that we can realise our dream of preparing the team overseas. This allows us to promote the Kaizer Chiefs brand outside the borders of SA,” Jessica said.
“We are looking forward to a successful tour and hope it will lead us to winning, as we did when we came back from Korea in 2003.”
The club also revealed that they will be based in the cities of Izmit and Istanbul during their tour of Türkiye, before returning to SA to start the new DStv Premiership season.
