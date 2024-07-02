He was absent from training yesterday morning. “He didn’t go [to training] because he told the club he wants to leave. So, his agent [Steve Kapeluschnik] must meet the club to finalise the separation, and what compensation should be paid, because he’s still under contract,” the source said.
Contacted, Kapeluschnik said: “I can’t speak to you about this because this is not the right time.” Asked when the right time possibly could be, he said. “I’m sorry, I don’t know.”
Mokwena’s looming departure is likely to send Sundowns into a tailspin ahead of the new season, as they had planned to travel to Austria for a training camp. The future of the technical staff he had assembled could also be jeopardised, although our source stated Manqoba Mngqithi – who had held the fort with Mokwena on a joint basis from 2020 to 2022 – would be able to steady the ship.
“There won’t be panic because Manqoba has been head coach before and he knows the ins and outs of the club,” the source stated.
Official confirmation from both club and coach is not expected until a termination agreement has been agreed to and signed.
Rulani, Downs in separation talks
He has not submitted a letter of resignation but he’s told the club of his wish to depart
Image: Phakamisa Lensman
Mamelodi Sundowns and coach Rulani Mokwena have entered negotiations to terminate his contract after his sudden decision to leave the club, SowetanLive has been told.
Speculation over Mokwena’s future at Sundowns went into overdrive yesterday morning following reports he was ready to leave, and now sources have confirmed he’s informed the club of his decision, although at the time of writing he hadn’t officially resigned.
“He is definitely going,” a source familiar with the situation said yesterday afternoon. “At the moment it’s about agreeing termination terms. He has not submitted a letter of resignation but he’s told the club of his wish to depart.”
Mokwena, who helped Sundowns to a seventh successive DStv Premiership championship in May, still had three years left on his contract, which he renewed last year. The astute coach, who was initially brought into the club as coach for the U1-9s, and then promoted by Pitso Mosimane to assistant coach in 2015, is said to have had a fallout with Flemming Berg, Sundowns' Danish sporting director, making their working relationship untenable.
He was absent from training yesterday morning. “He didn’t go [to training] because he told the club he wants to leave. So, his agent [Steve Kapeluschnik] must meet the club to finalise the separation, and what compensation should be paid, because he’s still under contract,” the source said.
Contacted, Kapeluschnik said: “I can’t speak to you about this because this is not the right time.” Asked when the right time possibly could be, he said. “I’m sorry, I don’t know.”
Mokwena’s looming departure is likely to send Sundowns into a tailspin ahead of the new season, as they had planned to travel to Austria for a training camp. The future of the technical staff he had assembled could also be jeopardised, although our source stated Manqoba Mngqithi – who had held the fort with Mokwena on a joint basis from 2020 to 2022 – would be able to steady the ship.
“There won’t be panic because Manqoba has been head coach before and he knows the ins and outs of the club,” the source stated.
Official confirmation from both club and coach is not expected until a termination agreement has been agreed to and signed.
Rulani Mokwena a no-show at Sundowns training as he nears shock exit
Rulani dedicates accolade to everyone at Sundowns, special praise for chairman
Mvala tells how Rulani improved his game
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos