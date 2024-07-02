"The 32-year-old came here in 2018 from Bidvest Wits and immediately made an impact for the Mighty Buccaneers.
Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, TS Galaxy revealed that they parted ways with Bernard Parker, Lindokuhle Mbatha, Vasilije Kolak, Lehlohonolo Mojela, Higor Vidal, Orebotse Mongae and Vuyo Mere.
Elsewhere, Dylan Kerr has joined Marumo Gallants as their head coach.
Pule gets the chop from Orlando Pirates
Bernard Parker has also been shown the door at Galaxy
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates' clear-out continued after they announced the shock departure of Vincent Pule on Tuesday.
Pule follows Fortune Makaringe, Kermit Erasmus, Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Souaibou Marou to the exit door.
Pule spent six years with the Buccaneers after joining them from now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2018. Last season the 32-year-old signed a deal until 2025 with an option to extend.
He struggled for game time this past season, making as he only made 11 appearances, starting three games and the club decided to part ways with him.
"After six wonderful years, Vincent Pule is leaving Orlando Pirates Football Club," a statement from the club read.
Pule grateful Bucs gave him new deal while he was injured
