Soccer

Downs’ trip to Austria will aid CAF Champs push

Chair Motsepe says Brazilians will be better prepared this time

02 July 2024 - 05:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has vowed they will push harder to win the CAF Champions League next season.

After Sundowns were eliminated in the semifinals in the last two editions, Motsepe said they are taking a different direction this time to prepare the team to go all the way.

One of their plans is the preseason tour in Austria this month, where they will play friendlies against unknown teams as they draw inspiration from their successful outing in the Netherlands last year.

“I can tell you that this [upcoming] season, we are probably going to push harder for CAF than ever before,” Motsepe told the media during Sundowns roadshow in Durban.

“I can say that because even last season, we saw there was so much motivation and desire to get to the final. Unfortunately, we didn’t get into the final. We lost in the semifinal – one step before that.

