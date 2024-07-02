“But I can tell you this time, we are working towards that. We are having a preseason in Austria. The boys are going to leave on the 13th and that will be a very important camp for us to make sure that the agenda is ready.”
With plans they have put in to prepare the team not only for the Champions League but the DStv Premiership and the Fifa Club World Cup, Motsepe is confident they will be successful.
“For the football club, it is not a question of desire. We want it so much [Champions League]. Our supporters want it so much for us,” he said.
“It’s not a question of mentality because our players are mentally strong. I think it is a question of timing and making sure that when we get into that final stage, it is the right moment and time.
“What we are doing in the preseason, we are preparing. We are strengthening and going on tour, so when that opportunity comes to go the next step further in the Champions League, we are prepared.
“I’m very confident that this season, we will be prepared for that.”
The Brazilians have not announced any new additions, but Motsepe promised that there will be exciting members that will be unveiled soon.
Downs’ trip to Austria will aid CAF Champs push
Chair Motsepe says Brazilians will be better prepared this time
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has vowed they will push harder to win the CAF Champions League next season.
After Sundowns were eliminated in the semifinals in the last two editions, Motsepe said they are taking a different direction this time to prepare the team to go all the way.
One of their plans is the preseason tour in Austria this month, where they will play friendlies against unknown teams as they draw inspiration from their successful outing in the Netherlands last year.
“I can tell you that this [upcoming] season, we are probably going to push harder for CAF than ever before,” Motsepe told the media during Sundowns roadshow in Durban.
“I can say that because even last season, we saw there was so much motivation and desire to get to the final. Unfortunately, we didn’t get into the final. We lost in the semifinal – one step before that.
Rulani dedicates accolade to everyone at Sundowns, special praise for chairman
“But I can tell you this time, we are working towards that. We are having a preseason in Austria. The boys are going to leave on the 13th and that will be a very important camp for us to make sure that the agenda is ready.”
With plans they have put in to prepare the team not only for the Champions League but the DStv Premiership and the Fifa Club World Cup, Motsepe is confident they will be successful.
“For the football club, it is not a question of desire. We want it so much [Champions League]. Our supporters want it so much for us,” he said.
“It’s not a question of mentality because our players are mentally strong. I think it is a question of timing and making sure that when we get into that final stage, it is the right moment and time.
“What we are doing in the preseason, we are preparing. We are strengthening and going on tour, so when that opportunity comes to go the next step further in the Champions League, we are prepared.
“I’m very confident that this season, we will be prepared for that.”
The Brazilians have not announced any new additions, but Motsepe promised that there will be exciting members that will be unveiled soon.
Mamelodi Sundowns announce 'four more years of coach Rulani'
Chiefs agree on amicable parting of ways with caretaker coach Johnson
Downs confirm Sirino's exit
Mkhulise happy with his progress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos