Mkhulise happy with his progress
‘I know where I need to fix to improve my game’
Image: Dirk Kotze
All Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Sphelele Mkhulise wants is to keep improving as a footballer and as a human being as he believes he has progressed since joining the first team.
Although the Sundowns development graduate didn’t play as many matches (24 across all competitions) as he would have loved, he was satisfied with his contributions this past season but he feels he can still improve.
In all the matches he has played, the 28-year-old failed to find the back of the net and created two assists.
“I’m very happy because I see progress. Whenever the season finishes, I sit down alone and think where I did well and where I did wrong,” Mkhulise told the media during Sundowns roadshow in Durban at the weekend.
“Where I didn’t do it correctly I make sure I fix it the following season. So, I’m happy that I’m progressing from development until now.
“There are many challenges that I have faced and I know which ones are and I know where I need to fix to be able to improve my game.”
Mkhulise is competing with Themba Zwane, Junior Mendieta and Thembinkosi Lorch.
He said his dream has always been to wear the famous Sundowns jersey and is pleased that he has achieved that and will continue to help Sundowns to be more successful next season.
“I’m always happy to be part of this team because it was always my dream to play for Sundowns, so my dream has been achieved and I want to achieve more as a person,” he said.
“I always want to improve as a football player and as a person. So, I’m very happy that my dreams are happening right now."
