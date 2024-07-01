Soccer

Downs confirm Sirino's exit

Zungu, Onyango and Kutumela are also leaving

01 July 2024
Neville Khoza Journalist
Image: Philip Maeta

After falling out of favour at Mamelodi Sundowns this past season, Gaston Sirino has been released by the DStv Premiership champions, the club confirmed on Monday.

Sirino had lost his place at Sundowns after he submitted a transfer request last season after attempting to pursue a move to Al Ahly.

He returned to the squad in October, but game time was limited. Sirino joins Thabiso Kutumela at the exit door alongside Brian Onyango and Bongani Zungu.

Zungu announced his exit at the club last month and the club has now confirmed that all four players have left.

“Thank you to our departing players. The Yellow Nation thanks you for your effort and hard work over the years,” a brief statement from Sundowns on social media read.

Kutumela spent last season on loan at Cape Town City and returned to the club at the end of the campaign. He joined Sundowns in 2021 from Maritzburg United but failed to cement a place in the starting line-up and also saw himself lose a place in Bafana Bafana Bafana squad.

Onyango also joined Sundowns from Maritzburg in 2020 and leaves the club having made 147 appearances, winning three DStv Premiership titles.

Meanwhile, Junior Mandieta is also being linked with a move, with reports claiming he is about to join Greece side Volos NFC.

