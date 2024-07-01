“Johnson joined Chiefs in September 2-23 to take up his role at the club. The departure is part of the restructuring process the club is undertaking.
“We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Chiefs and wish him well in the future.”
Johnson, 65, has been in charge of 22 games across all competitions, winning six, drawing eight and losing eight.
Chiefs are set to announce Nasreddine Nabi as their new head coach ahead of the new season.
The Tunisian coach will work with Fernando Da Cruz as his assistant, goalkeeper coach IIyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning Majdi Safi.
Mzoughi and Da Cruz are already in the country. Nabi will be expected to take the Glamour Boys to greater heights when he starts his tenure.
Chiefs have already parted ways with a few players, Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti, Siyethemba Sithebe and Njabulo Ngcobo, while Jasond Gonzalez has returned to Colombia after an unsuccessful spell at Amakhosi.
Chiefs agree on amicable parting of ways with caretaker coach Johnson
Amakhosi finish 10th in the DStv Premiership
Image: Darren Stewart
