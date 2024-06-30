Soccer

Sekhukhune announce Peter Hyballa as new head coach

German international replaces Lehlohonolo Seema

30 June 2024 - 14:35
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sekhukhune United wishes to welcome Herr Peter Hyballa as Head Coach to the Club.
Image: X

Sekhukhune United have announced Peter Hyballa as their new head coach ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The German international replaced Lehlohonolo Seema, whose contract was not renewed at the end of the season.

Hyballa, 48, spent most of his time in Europe, Germany, Turkey, Poland, Netherlands and Slovenia. He will come with a bit of experience.

The decision to appoint Hyballa came after Sekhukhune failed to bring Morena Ramoreboli and Steve Komphela after they were keen on them.

Hyballa was previously in charge of Dutch second division side NAC Breda and Sekhukhune will hope he will help them achieve their objective this season.

He will have some big shoes to fill after Babina Noko finished fourth this past season and have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup in the new campaign.

Sekhukhune have been one of the teams who have been busy in the transfer market as they have been strengthening the squad ahead of the new season.

Thabang Monare, Njabulo Ngcobo, Keletso Makgalwa, Andy Boyeli and Lindokuhle Mtshali are some of the players who have already joined the club.

They have also released 13 players as part of their squad revamp.

