Kaizer Chiefs confirm parting ways with Keagan Dolly and other players
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed parting ways with several players including former Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly.
The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been released alongside fellow midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe, defender Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo.
“The club has conducted discussions with various players' representatives and technical staff regarding their respective contractual situations,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.
“There have been some decisions made, though, and the players have been released at the end of their contracts.”
Dolly joined Chiefs in July 2021 with high expectations but during his time with the Glamour Boys he was troubled by injuries.
