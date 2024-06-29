Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs confirm parting ways with Keagan Dolly and other players

By SPORT STAFF - 29 June 2024 - 12:45
Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs during DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows at FNB Stadium in Nasrec on the 02 March 2024.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed parting ways with several players including former Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been released alongside fellow midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe, defender Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo.

“The club has conducted discussions with various players' representatives and technical staff regarding their respective contractual situations,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.

“There have been some decisions made, though, and the players have been released at the end of their contracts.”

Dolly joined Chiefs in July 2021 with high expectations but during his time with the Glamour Boys he was troubled by injuries.

Amakhosi are currently going through massive changes both on and off the field as the preparations for the new campaign continues.

Chiefs are expected to head into the 2024/25 season with a completely new technical team to be led by incoming head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Elson Ayanda Sithole.

The 23-year-old shot stopper joins the Citizens from newly promoted side Magesi FC.

