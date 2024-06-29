Caf and Safa have chosen not to comment on reports of an impending investigation into embattled Safa president Danny Jordaan.
Reports have emerged that Caf have appointed a high-level independent committee, that includes South African advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to probe Jordaan for alleged violations and breaches of Caf and Fifa statutes.
This comes as no surprise as Safa’s headquarters in Johannesburg was raided in March by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to Jordaan.
Caf, which is led by Patrice Motsepe, also raised its concerns about the respect for and image of the sport in the country after the highly publicised raid and former sports minister Zizi Kodwa was also not happy.
Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny Jordaan investigation
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Some of the allegations against Jordaan are that he used Safa’s resources for personal gain in the form of hiring of a private security company for protection and a public relations company without authorisation from the Safa national executive committee.
Asked for comment, Caf’s Luxolo September said: “Caf is not in a position to comment on this matter.”
Safa also did not want to comment on the matter.
“Thank you for the enquiry. All our correspondence with Caf is confidential, and we do not discuss this with members of the media,” said Safa.
Attempts to get comment from Ngcukaitobi were unsuccessful as he did not answer his phone.
