“Sometimes a change is good. I think they’ve situated their experiences back home, and now they need something new. Let’s be honest, in SA we are also limited in terms of where to hold preseasons, playing the same teams every season. If these teams get a good exchange programme with other clubs and start to work with sponsors and so on, it could also bear far-reaching partnerships,” De Sá said.
Pirates will be returning to Spain for a three-match tour. The Sea Robbers will begin their preseason campaign against English championship side Plymouth Argyle, who recently appointed Manchester United great Wayne Rooney as their coach, on July 12. The team will then lock horns with Spanish LaLiga outfit Sevilla three days later.
The Buccaneers will then wrap up their European tour by facing Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd SC on July 19. Meanwhile, yesterday, Pirates also confirmed they’d extended midfielder Miguel Timm's contract for another season with the option for an additional season.
“Orlando Pirates can confirm that Miguel Timm has signed a new deal. The 32-year-old midfielder’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the month, but he has now put pen to paper to extend his stay at the club, keeping him on board the Bucs ship for the 2024/2025 campaign including an option for an additional season,” read Pirates’ statement yesterday.
De Sa supports SA teams' newfound love for overseas camps
Bucs, Chiefs and Downs all set for European preseason
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates confirmed they’ll be returning to Spain for preseason training. Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were said to be heading to Europe as well.
Roger De Sá, well-travelled ex-Buccaneers coach, weighed in on this phenomenon of PSL team training in Europe “Teams all over the world are doing it; travelling out of their countries for preseason. This is a team-building exercise as well, so I think it’ll be beneficial for SA teams to go and do their preseason camp in Europe.”
De Sá was of the view that SA teams will benefit. “They will get good facilities, and Europe is hot at the moment, so going there will help these teams to get out of their comfort zone, especially because it’s winter in SA,” he added.
Sundowns and Chiefs were said to be going to Austria and Turkey respectively for their preseason camps ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.
