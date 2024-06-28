Comitis vaunts new City recruit Domingo

Cape Town City chair John Comitis predicts new signing Haashim Domingo will have one of his best seasons with the club.
The former Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns player joined the Citizens on a three-year deal as a free agent from Raja Casablanca.
Domingo, 28, endured a tough spell with Raja last season, where he made 10 Botola Pro league appearances under former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.
Comitis explained why they decided to sign Domingo, and what he will bring to the club next season.
“I needed a player with intelligence in the last third, and he's got it,” Comitis said. “This will be his best season I can assure you. He will be free to express himself and I have a lot of confidence in him.”
Before Domingo's move to Morocco, the midfielder enjoyed success with Sundowns. He won three DStv Premiership titles, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.
He will look to revive his career at the Citizens and help them improve their fifth-place finish achieved this season.
City were also understood to have signed Fortune Makaringe and Kamohelo Mokotjo, and were expected to unveil them when the transfer window officially opens on Monday.
They are also linked with a move for former Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus, with Comitis saying they were still finalising some deals.
“I just got back, so I need to check with the office what they have done here to see what is happening and if they will be announcing anything. We are just finishing off. We have not finished anything,” he said. “So we are just waiting to make sure. We don't want to say something and something goes wrong.”
City also confirmed the acquisition of Kayden Francis, from Chippa United, who signed a four-year deal.
Francis impressed in his first top-flight season with the Chilli Boys, contributing four goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.
The Citizens match against German side SV Wehen Wiesbaden on July 4 at Cape Town Stadium is part of their preseason preparations.
