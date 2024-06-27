Fortune Makaringe (Cape Town City)
Makaringe joined City a few days after Pirates confirmed his departure from the club a fortnight ago. The 31-year-old midfielder is believed to have signed a two-year deal with the Citizens. Makaringe played 147 games for Pirates, scoring 10 goals between July 2019, his time of arrival from Maritzburg United, and the end of 2023/24 season, when he left.
Lehlohonolo Mojela (Stellenbosch)
Stellenbosch have concluded a deal with TS Galaxy for the signature of Mojela. The 27-year-old speedy winger had a brilliant 2023/24 season, scoring seven goals from as many games in all competitions. The length of Mojela’s Stellies deal isn’t clear yet.
Keenan Phillips (Golden Arrows)
Arrows have moved swiftly to capture free-agent Phillips, reuniting him with coach Steve Komphela. Philips, 24, had been without a club since leaving Swallows amid their troubles in January. The talented right-back and Komphela worked together at Swallows. The ex-SA youth international signed a three-year deal with Abafana Bes’thende.
Lloyd Kazapua (Sekhukhune)
The 35-year-old Kazapua was released by Chippa last week and Sekhukhune didn’t waste time to sign him, giving him a one-year deal with an option.
Transfer deals 'done' but not yet confirmed
Sekhukhune the busiest side in the market
As several teams have already returned for pre-season, some of them have already concluded deals with players to join them. We reveal some of the deals that have been concluded behind the scenes but haven't yet been confirmed by clubs, with coachless Sekhukhune United the busiest side in the market so far.
Thabang Monare (Sekhukhune United)
Monare has penned a two-year deal with Sekhukhune after Orlando Pirates decided against renewing his contract. The Bafana Bafana midfield workhorse, who was part of the team that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast early this year, had joined the Sea Robbers in October 2020 when his then club Bidvest Wits ceased to exist. At Pirates, the 35-year-old midfielder played 93 matches, scoring just once.
Keagan Johannes (Orlando Pirates)
Pirates have bought Johannes from SuperSport United, albeit the length of his contract is unknown yet. Johannes’ SuperSport deal was due to expire in June next year but the Sea Robbers managed to strike a deal with Matsatsantsa to bring him on board. The 23-year-old defender played 21 games across all competitions for SuperSport in the 2023/24 season.
Johannes joined Matsatsantsa as a free agent after leaving Cape Town Spurs in November 2021. Pirates and SuperSport have been enjoying a good relationship in recent months, swapping players regularly.
Selaelo Rasebotja (Pirates)
After deciding against renewing his SuperSport contract that lapses on Saturday, Rasebotja was snatched by Pirates. The Sea Robbers offered the player nicknamed “Iniesta” a three-year contract. The highly-rated 23-year-old attacking midfielder was promoted to the senior side at the start of the 2020/21 season but struggled to really establish himself, scoring just three goals from 39 games in Matsatsantsa colours.
Njabulo Ngcobo (Sekhukhune United)
Sekhukhune didn’t waste time swooping for Ngcobo, 30, after Kaizer Chiefs showed no interest in renewing his contract. The one-time Defender of the Season has penned a three-year deal with Babina Noko after a difficult three-year spell at Naturena, where he played just 45 games after joining from Moroka Swallows in July 2021.
