The Bafana striker impressed for Burnley in the Premiership last season after scoring five goals and providing three assists.
Radebe said the 23-year-old will need to continue working hard in the Championship. “I think that’s what Lyle has to do and he will still be an asset for the national team. He is still playing football at the highest level for the country and the club,” he said.
“And for the fact that he has done so well, there will always be teams for players like that. He will get his chance to play longer, maybe at the Premier League or anywhere else, at the highest level.”
Foster, who struggled with mental health this past season with Burnley, will hope to help the Clarets return to the Premier League next season.
Foster told to work his way back to EPL
‘It’s not a failure to go down to the Championship’
Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe has urged striker Lyle Foster to use the English Championship football to play his way back to the English Premier League (EPL).
Foster and his Burnley were relegated from the Premier League this past campaign after just one season.
Radebe, who played for Leeds United in the Premiership in the past, said it’s not a failure to go down to the Championship as the league is also competitive and Foster should take the advantage and work his way back.
“For me, it’s not a failure to go down to the Championship. He is still playing at the highest level,” Radebe said. “There is still a lot of competition in the Championship. That will show his character and obviously, he has to make other teams want him because there are opportunities out there.
“Whether you play at the lowest level or the highest level. If you play at the highest level, how far can you go? At least if you are playing at a low level, you know that you can go one step up.”
