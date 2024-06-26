Soccer

September encourages Campbell to go to Europe

Chippa coach slams those saying Shandre’s still young

26 June 2024 - 08:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Shandre Campell of SuperSport
Image: Philip Maeta

SuperSport United starlet Shandre Campbells youth coach Thabo September has condemned the vaunted debate over youngstersstate of readiness whenever theres interest in them from Europe after the winger was linked with Belgian giants Club Brugge and Dutch side Feyenoord.

It sounds like discouraging players to go to Europe when it [going to Europe] is actually the right thing to do. Asking whether people are ready to go overseas, what is that? Who would know hes ready to play overseas when hes never been there? September angrily asked.

September, who is Chippa United co-coach with Kwanele Kopo, was at the helm of the SuperSport DStv Diski Challenge team when Campbell helped them win the reserve league title, contributing 16 goals before he won the reserve leagues Player of the Season gong in the 2022/23 term.

The talented left-winger, who turns 19 next month, was promoted to the senior side last season, going on to score five goals, while he managed six assists across all competitions. His exploits in the 2023/24 PSL season are the reason hes been linked to a European switch.

Campbells agent Mike Makaab is on record asserting his client was unlikely to return to SuperSport ahead of the 2024/25 season as interest from Brugge and Feyenoord intensifies. 

Albeit he hasnt said anything specifically in Campbells case, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is one of the people whove always warned youngsters against moving abroad after just one stellar season, having been vindicated by Cassius Mailulas case.

Mailula, now 23, has found the going rather difficult at his Major League Soccer side Toronto after joining from Mamelodi Sundowns last July when Broos had warned him to stay for at least another season. Broos has also cautioned Orlando Pirates Relebohile Mofokeng to remain in SA for at least one more year.

September advocates for his former charge to take the opportunity of going to Europe, believing he can knuckle down there, especially with his good attitude and supportive family.

If it doesnt work, it doesnt mean you are a failure... you are still young and have all the time in the world to redeem yourself. A failure is someone who doesnt even try. I rate Shandre highlySeptember said.

If the opportunity really comes, he must go there and I believe he can hold his own. He has the right mentality and good support structure from his family, so he has higher chances of doing well anywhere he goes.

