September encourages Campbell to go to Europe

SuperSport United starlet Shandre Campbell’s youth coach Thabo September has condemned the vaunted debate over youngsters’ state of readiness whenever there’s interest in them from Europe after the winger was linked with Belgian giants Club Brugge and Dutch side Feyenoord.
“It sounds like discouraging players to go to Europe when it [going to Europe] is actually the right thing to do. Asking whether people are ready to go overseas, what is that? Who would know he’s ready to play overseas when he’s never been there?” September angrily asked.
September, who is Chippa United co-coach with Kwanele Kopo, was at the helm of the SuperSport DStv Diski Challenge team when Campbell helped them win the reserve league title, contributing 16 goals before he won the reserve league’s Player of the Season gong in the 2022/23 term.
The talented left-winger, who turns 19 next month, was promoted to the senior side last season, going on to score five goals, while he managed six assists across all competitions. His exploits in the 2023/24 PSL season are the reason he’s been linked to a European switch.
Campbell’s agent Mike Makaab is on record asserting his client was unlikely to return to SuperSport ahead of the 2024/25 season as interest from Brugge and Feyenoord intensifies.
Albeit he hasn’t said anything specifically in Campbell’s case, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is one of the people who’ve always warned youngsters against moving abroad after just one stellar season, having been vindicated by Cassius Mailula’s case.
Mailula, now 23, has found the going rather difficult at his Major League Soccer side Toronto after joining from Mamelodi Sundowns last July when Broos had warned him to stay for at least another season. Broos has also cautioned Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng to remain in SA for at least one more year.
September advocates for his former charge to take the opportunity of going to Europe, believing he can knuckle down there, especially with his good attitude and supportive family.
“If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t mean you are a failure... you are still young and have all the time in the world to redeem yourself. A failure is someone who doesn’t even try. I rate Shandre highly” September said.
“If the opportunity really comes, he must go there and I believe he can hold his own. He has the right mentality and good support structure from his family, so he has higher chances of doing well anywhere he goes.”
September encourages Campbell to go to Europe
Chippa coach slams those saying Shandre’s still young
Image: Philip Maeta
SuperSport United starlet Shandre Campbell’s youth coach Thabo September has condemned the vaunted debate over youngsters’ state of readiness whenever there’s interest in them from Europe after the winger was linked with Belgian giants Club Brugge and Dutch side Feyenoord.
“It sounds like discouraging players to go to Europe when it [going to Europe] is actually the right thing to do. Asking whether people are ready to go overseas, what is that? Who would know he’s ready to play overseas when he’s never been there?” September angrily asked.
September, who is Chippa United co-coach with Kwanele Kopo, was at the helm of the SuperSport DStv Diski Challenge team when Campbell helped them win the reserve league title, contributing 16 goals before he won the reserve league’s Player of the Season gong in the 2022/23 term.
The talented left-winger, who turns 19 next month, was promoted to the senior side last season, going on to score five goals, while he managed six assists across all competitions. His exploits in the 2023/24 PSL season are the reason he’s been linked to a European switch.
Campbell’s agent Mike Makaab is on record asserting his client was unlikely to return to SuperSport ahead of the 2024/25 season as interest from Brugge and Feyenoord intensifies.
Albeit he hasn’t said anything specifically in Campbell’s case, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is one of the people who’ve always warned youngsters against moving abroad after just one stellar season, having been vindicated by Cassius Mailula’s case.
Mailula, now 23, has found the going rather difficult at his Major League Soccer side Toronto after joining from Mamelodi Sundowns last July when Broos had warned him to stay for at least another season. Broos has also cautioned Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng to remain in SA for at least one more year.
September advocates for his former charge to take the opportunity of going to Europe, believing he can knuckle down there, especially with his good attitude and supportive family.
“If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t mean you are a failure... you are still young and have all the time in the world to redeem yourself. A failure is someone who doesn’t even try. I rate Shandre highly” September said.
“If the opportunity really comes, he must go there and I believe he can hold his own. He has the right mentality and good support structure from his family, so he has higher chances of doing well anywhere he goes.”
Motlanthe welcome to return to Safa – Jordaan
Chiefs to dispense with Dolly, Hlanti and Sithebe
Kekana credits Xoki, Van Rooyen for gong
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos