New look Bafana get their Cosafa Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw with Mozambique

A new look Bafana Bafana got their Cosafa Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw with Mozambique in their opening match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.
Bafana were looking for a perfect start in this year’s competition, but could only play to a draw. Rushwin Dortley scored for Bafana in the first half before Chamito Alfandega equalised for the Mambas in the second half to make sure they shared the points.
Bafana will play Botswana in their second match of Group A on Saturday at 3pm before they face Eswatini in their final of the group on Tuesday.
The team comprised mainly players from Premier Soccer League players which included the likes of Ethan Brooks, Thabang Sibanyoni and Devine Titus were playing for the first time together in this match in the absence of the big guys.
Managed by assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, Bafana started brightly as they were in attack and nearly broke the deadlock, but Asanele Velebayi was denied by the upright earlier on.
Mozambique also had their moments in the opening half but could not convert them. The hosts efforts were rewarded five minutes from the interval when Dortley showed some composure after he combined with Titus to give his side a slender lead heading into the interval.
Image: Michael Sheehan
It was the half in which Bafana were in control and would have gone to the interval leading with more goals if they were more clinical in front of goal.
Bafana were planning to continue where they left off in the first half as they looked to increase their lead cushion. But with a goal down and the Mambas knew they were still in the game and upped the tempo as they searched for the equaliser.
They started to create problems for the hosts and it was not long before they found the equaliser through Alfandega with a shot outside the box to beat Bafana keeper Mondli Mpoto.
The hosts struggled in the second half as Mozambique were a treat in their counter attack. Bafana had few chances to find the winner late in the match but failed to convert them and in the end had to settle for a draw.
