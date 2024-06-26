“Boxing 5 which is a Gauteng-based outfit comprises Wainstein, trainer/manager Colin Nathan; and Riyaz Bhyat, who is a dental laboratory technician and former IBO boxing champ Ludumo Lamati.
Nathan, who trains and manages fighters including IBF junior flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga, described the move as something he always wanted for South African fighters to be seen and hear around the globe.
“We have such amazing talent, and I am happy to announce that we have DAZN on board for our UP-RISING show for Boxing 5 Promotions. We are looking to start a great relationship with them," said Nathan.
“Larry and I have been working hard behind the scenes to get this done. The strategy for Boxing 5 was always to target an international audience with our content (fights).
Boxing 5 strikes deal with DAZN for upcoming international tournament
‘This is great for South African fighters’
Image: Colin Nathan
Boxing 5 has struck a deal with DAZN, a British over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform, for the upcoming international tournament promoter Larry Wainstein will stage at the Box Camp in Booysens on July 13, Weinstein confirmed.
“It entails doing our tournament through them and going forward we will sit down and discuss the future,” said Wainstein.
“It took us six days to strike the deal; they are happy so we are especially for the fighters whose matches will be broadcast in over 200 countries.
“We sent them what we did in our last tournament and they came back said they like to work with us. This is great not only for us but for South African fighters who will get such an exposure in international market; boxing is coming right.
Most managers failing to honour to their contracts
“Boxing 5 which is a Gauteng-based outfit comprises Wainstein, trainer/manager Colin Nathan; and Riyaz Bhyat, who is a dental laboratory technician and former IBO boxing champ Ludumo Lamati.
Nathan, who trains and manages fighters including IBF junior flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga, described the move as something he always wanted for South African fighters to be seen and hear around the globe.
“We have such amazing talent, and I am happy to announce that we have DAZN on board for our UP-RISING show for Boxing 5 Promotions. We are looking to start a great relationship with them," said Nathan.
“Larry and I have been working hard behind the scenes to get this done. The strategy for Boxing 5 was always to target an international audience with our content (fights).
SA champ Potgieter takes on Ajibu in Booysens
“The first step was procuring the right quality of Fighters for our business. We have the leading young talent in South Africa and legitimate world-class Athletes on our books."
July 13th features some of SA’s leading young talent in featherweight Ishmaeel Kadri, middleweight Joshua Feldman and former amateur star and Commonwealth bronze medalist Simnikwe Bongco making his much-anticipated professional debut.
The main support bout features South African heavyweight champion Shaun “God’s Warrior” Potgieter in a keep-busy international eight round bout against Malawian Musa Ajibu.
Top prospect and Gauteng lightweight champion Kaine “K9” Fourie and Siseko Makeleni will do duty over 10- rounds for the IBF Continental Africa vacant title on the main contest.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos