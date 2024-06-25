After cementing his place as one of SA’s greatest goalkeepers, Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams has attributed his success to hard work.
Williams became the third goalkeeper in PSL history to walk away with the Footballer of the Season award, which is voted for by all Premiership coaches.
He joined Andre Arendse, who won it in the 2001/02 season after helping now defunct Santos to win the league title, and Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune in 2012/13.
Williams, 32, was outstanding for the Brazilians this past season, playing a huge role in them winning their seventh successive title. He kept 15 clean sheets in 22 league appearances with only eight goals conceded. He was also named DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Year.
“I’m honoured and privileged to receive the Footballer of the Season award. I’m over the moon. It’s an incredible personal achievement,” Williams said.
Williams 'over the moon' after best player award
Keeper follows in footsteps of Arendse, Khune
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
“But I could not have done it by myself. I want to thank the entire Mamelodi Sundowns family, the chairman [Tlhopie Motsepe], the entire board and our technical team.
“Thanks to my family and also my loved ones for being with me on this journey for the love and the support.
“Lastly, I want to thank myself for not giving up. When things were tough, I kept going, so I’m happy and there is much more to come.”
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper also specifically thanked Mokwena for changing how he plays and said this helped him to improve his game.
“Special mention to coach Rulani for pushing me throughout the season and making me a better player, and the technical team,” he said. “Thank you so much for pushing me and helping me to take my game to the next level.
“Also, a thank you to every player that helped me this past season for supporting me. The love and brotherhood we shared throughout the season.”
The former SuperSport United goalkeeper pocketed R300,000 overall (R250,000 for Footballer of the Year and R50,000 for Goalkeeper of the Season.
“Thanks to my goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson, for pushing me. This award is dedicated to all the goalkeepers,” said Williams after being named the best keeper for the second season running.
