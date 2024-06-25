Mbappé wants to play against Poland, Deschamps says

Kylian Mbappé is making progress in his recovery from a broken nose and wants to play against Poland at Euro 2024 on Tuesday (6pm SA time), France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday but he avoided questions on whether his star attacker would definitely feature.

The prolific, Real Madrid-bound striker broke his nose in France's opening 1-0 win over Austria and sat out the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands.

France have not yet scored a goal of their own in Germany, the win over Austria being secured by an own goal. Their hopes of snatching the top spot in Group D from the Dutch could rest not only on beating Poland but also on how many goals they score, putting Mbappé's recovery under a bright spotlight.

“He's better day by day,” Deschamps said when asked if the 25 year-old — who has scored 47 goals in 80 appearances for France — was ready to return to the pitch.

“I won't deny that he is as keen to play tomorrow [Tuesday] as he was to play against the Netherlands.”

Deschamps said Mbappé's bruising had diminished, which was making it easier for him to get used to wearing a protective mask even if it slightly restricted his vision.