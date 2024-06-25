Chiefs to dispense with Dolly, Hlanti and Sithebe

As they are preparing for a new dawn under incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs have decided to let go of experienced trio of Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti and Siyethemba Sithebe, while Itumeleng Khune is likely to remain at the club, albeit it’s not yet clear in what capacity.
The contracts of the three players are due to lapse on Saturday and Chiefs have decided against keeping them with Khune the only exception, SowetanLive has been told.
Khune, who had been given only a year’s extension last year, will be offered another one but probably not in the same capacity of a player.
“Khune is definitely staying but I don’t know if his new contract is for a non-playing role or not. Dolly, Hlanti and Sithebe won’t be part of the team going forward. The club didn’t offer three of them new deals, it’s as simple as that,” a source close to Chiefs told SowetanLive on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: Djaffar Lakjal/BackpagePix
“I know there were rumours that Dolly had to take a salary cut to be retained... no, that’s not true because Chiefs didn’t offer him a new contract. It was the same story with Hlanti and Sithebe. I understand that these players are frustrated because they feel Chiefs delayed their decision to let them go.”
Meanwhile, Njabulo Ngcobo is another player whose contract Chiefs didn’t renew, and he’s already signed with Sekhukhune United ahead of the new season. The informant added that another player out of contract, Happy Mashiane, was likely to be offered a new deal.
A Chiefs statement last June, after the 36-year-old Khune had signed a one-year extension, stated: “Chiefs’ longest serving player and club captain Khune has been handed a new contract which will see him play for Amakhosi for one final season, taking his professional career to two decades.”
However, Khune, who was honoured for his 25-year service at the club towards the end of the recent season, constantly insisted he wasn't ready to retire yet.
Chiefs spokesman Vina Maphosa wasn’t reached for comment. Amakhosi returned for pre-season on Monday, where incoming assistant coach Fernando da Cruz and goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi were introduced to the players. Nabi is expected in the country sometime next month, subject to playing the Throne Cup final in a yet-to-be-confirmed date with his current club FAR Rabat.
