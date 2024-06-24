Williams, who was also named Goalkeeper of the Year, became the first keeper since Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune in 2013 to be voted Footballer of the Year by PSL coaches. The award comes with a R250,000 cash prize. Bafana skipper Williams is only the third keeper in PSL history to win the award, following Andre Arendse at Santos (2001/02) and Khune.
There were two more awards for Sundowns – with Rulani Mokwena named Coach of the Year, and Grant Kekana walking away with the Defender of the Year accolade to bring the club’s total haul to four.
Select award winners
Footballer of the Year: Ronwen Williams
Players’ Player of the Year: Patrick Maswanganyi
Coach of the Year: Rulani Mokwena
Goalkeeper of the Year: Ronwen Williams
Defender of the Year: Grant Kekana
Midfielder of the Year: Patrick Maswanganyi
Young Player of the Year: Relebohile Mofokeng
Nedbank Cup most promising player: Relebohile Mofokeng
Player of the tournament: Patrick Maswanganyi
MTN8 Last man standing: Sipho Chaine
Goal of the Year: Thabiso Lebitso
NFD Top scorer: Prince Nxumalo (JRD Stars)
Referee of the Year: Sikhumbuzo Gasa
Assistant referee of the Year: Romario Phiri
Williams, Tito bag big PSL awards
Bucs get eight accolades, as Ronwen is named footballer of the year
Orlando Pirates may have finished second in the DStv Premiership standings but were the biggest winners at the PSL awards, held virtually last night, as they bagged eight honours.
While champions Mamelodi Sundowns scooped the biggest of all – Ronwen Williams claiming the Footballer of the Year accolade – Pirates’ Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi returned with three trophies in Players’ Player of the Year, Midfielder of the Year and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament.
Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng added to the club’s haul with two awards – the Premiership Young Player of the Year and Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player. The Buccaneers also had three other individual honours as Thabiso Lebitso claimed goal of the year, Sipho Chaine the MTN8 last man standing, while Tshegofatso Mabasa had long been confirmed as Premiership top scorer for his 16 goals in the campaign.
It was a good return for a Pirates side who won two trophies – the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 – but there can be no dispute regarding Sundowns’ Williams claiming the coveted Footballer of the Year after his side won the league title for a seventh-year running.
Our 2023/24 PSL team of the season
