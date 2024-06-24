“Individual awards are only a reflection of the contribution of everybody else. A special mention to the cSundowns finished the recent season with 73 pointshairman for his unwavering support and his dedication towards this club. Without him and his energy, love and support, we would not have had this historic and memorable season. Everyone has played an incredible role in making sure that this team is as good as it was this past season.”
The 37-year-old tactician led Sundowns to their seventh league title on the trot, coming agonisingly close to finishing the season unbeaten as their only defeat came on the last day of the season when they lost 1-0 to Cape Town City at home. Sundowns wrapped up the title with six games to spare, breaking a series of records.
Sundowns finished the recent season with 73 points, breaking their own record of 71 points in the 16-team era, achieved in the 2015/16 season under their previous coach Pitso Mosimane. Mokwena is only the fifth coach to have won the Coach of the Season award more than once, following in the footsteps of Mosimane, Gordon Igesund, Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter.
Rulani dedicates accolade to everyone at Sundowns, special praise for chairman
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Rulani Mokwena has dedicated his DStv Premiership Coach of the Season accolade to everyone at the club, reserving a special praise for his charman Tlhopie Motsepe.
Following his win at the virtually-held PSL awards ceremony on Sunday night, Mokwena now boasts two Coach of the Season awards, having won his first as a sole head coach in the 2022/23 season.
Mokwena was appointed the Brazilians’ sole head coach in October 2022, ending the co-coaching arrangement where he was jointly leading the side with Manqoba Mngqithi. The pair won the same award in the 2021/22 campaign.
“I feel extremely privileged and humbled to receive the Coach of the Season award on behalf of Sundowns and everyone who has invested so much during this past season,” Mokwena told the Sundowns media department.
