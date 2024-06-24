Kgoale, who’s affectionately known as “Lipstick Lady”, also weighed in on Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies’ dominance in the Hollywoodbets Super League, having won the title for two years running. Kgoale is on the books of TS Galaxy Ladies.
Kgoale urges firms to launch cup tournament
Firms must see value in women's football – Banyana star
Banyana Banyana midfielder Nomvula Kgoale has challenged big companies to come on board and launch a knockout tournament to be played by Hollywoodbets Super League teams.
Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of an event where TymeBank handed over a R2m cheque to Banyana for their World Cup heroics, Kgoale urged corporate world to launch a cup tournament to emulate the PSL, where there are three knockout competitions in the form of the MTN8, the Nedbank Cup and the Carling Knockout.
“It’d be nice to have at least one knockout competition for Hollywoodbets Super League. Look at the PSL, there's MTN8, Nedbank Cup and Carling [Knockout], so SA companies must look at launching one for us, especially because the women’s game is growing,” Kgoale said.
“Imagine TymeBank Top8 of something like that. Big companies must see value in women’s football because we also consume their products as women. Sasol and Hollywoodbets can’t be the only companies seeing value in women’s football.”
