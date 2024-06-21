Rayners downplays link to Chiefs, commits to Stellies

Insisting he knows nothing about rumours linking him to a move away from the club, Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners is raring to play in the CAF Confederation Cup as he hopes the experience of playing continental football will help him cement his place at Bafana Bafana.
Stellies will participate in the Confederation Cup, in what will be their first-ever taste of continental football, after finishing third in the DStv Premiership in the recent season, where they also won their maiden piece of silverware, the Carling Knockout, as a top-flight side.
Off the back of a stellar season, where he netted 15 times in the league and missed out on the Golden Boot by one goal, Rayners has been linked to both Soweto giants in Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in recent weeks.
However, the 28-year-old striker, who’s also nominated for the Footballer of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament gongs in the PSL awards, which will be held virtually on Sunday, says he knows nothing about the clubs who want him. Rayners is only itching to go to the Confed Cup with Stellies, hoping he’ll learn things that’ll help him consolidate his berth at Bafana.
“I don’t know anything about clubs who want me because that’s the duty of the management... Rob Benadie [the club’s CEO] but I am looking forward to playing in the CAF (Confederation Cup),” Rayners said.
“For us, this is a good opportunity to grow as a team and individually I am hoping to gain invaluable experience that can also help me be a better player because I want to keep my place at Bafana as well. Coach Hugo [Broos] believes in me, so I must try by all means to stay consistent and repay his faith by scoring goals, that’s my focus going forward as well.”
Rayners, who only made his Bafana debut in a 1-all draw against Andorra in a friendly in Algeria in March, has already scored twice from four outings in the national team colours. The Stellies man’s first goal for Bafana was in the 2-all draw in away to Algeria in a friendly two months ago, before managing his second in the 3-1 thumping of Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier a fortnight ago.
