TS Galaxy striker Bernard Parker is contemplating his next career move after he was offered an opportunity to move into coaching with their DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team, alongside Vuyo Mere, by the club.
Veterans Parker (38) and Mere (40) will see their contracts expire at the end of this month, but they have been offered roles at Galaxy’s DDC team.
Parker said he would be happy to be part of the junior team. “TS Galaxy doesn’t have a DDC coach and our head coach [Sead Ramovic] did recommend that he would love for me and Vuyo to be part of the DDC team,” Parker told the media.
“When I called the coach after reading in the media, he said he recommended us to the chairman (Tim Sukazi) and he is delighted to give us a go-ahead if we want to pursue it. We are just waiting for a call for us to come in and discuss.”
Parker, who suffered a horrific broken leg last year, said he is ready to give his knowledge to the youngsters. “I need to see the chairman, he wanted to see me last week. Hopefully, we will meet soon but definitely it will be before the end of the month for us to discuss the way forward,” he said.
“What he said to me was that as long as TS Galaxy exists, I have a role to play in the club. I’m strong, I still have legs to go. I’m strong and know how to give over to the young players as well.”
The Rockets had an impressive season where they finished sixth in the DStv Premiership table, their highest ever, and Parker is confident they will build on this in the new campaign.
Parker, Mere set to play new roles at Galaxy
Team dangle coaching carrot to veterans
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
TS Galaxy striker Bernard Parker is contemplating his next career move after he was offered an opportunity to move into coaching with their DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team, alongside Vuyo Mere, by the club.
Veterans Parker (38) and Mere (40) will see their contracts expire at the end of this month, but they have been offered roles at Galaxy’s DDC team.
Parker said he would be happy to be part of the junior team. “TS Galaxy doesn’t have a DDC coach and our head coach [Sead Ramovic] did recommend that he would love for me and Vuyo to be part of the DDC team,” Parker told the media.
“When I called the coach after reading in the media, he said he recommended us to the chairman (Tim Sukazi) and he is delighted to give us a go-ahead if we want to pursue it. We are just waiting for a call for us to come in and discuss.”
Parker, who suffered a horrific broken leg last year, said he is ready to give his knowledge to the youngsters. “I need to see the chairman, he wanted to see me last week. Hopefully, we will meet soon but definitely it will be before the end of the month for us to discuss the way forward,” he said.
“What he said to me was that as long as TS Galaxy exists, I have a role to play in the club. I’m strong, I still have legs to go. I’m strong and know how to give over to the young players as well.”
The Rockets had an impressive season where they finished sixth in the DStv Premiership table, their highest ever, and Parker is confident they will build on this in the new campaign.
TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker cleared to start full contact training
Galaxy await Zungu apology after Parker’s leg break
Bernard Parker hopes to help next generation with his life story 'From a Shack to Destiny'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos