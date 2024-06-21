Barns and Lwandile Mabuya were on target, adding to Somila Ntsundwana’s brace. The 27-year-old Barns, who’s primarily an attacking midfielder but can also play as a winger and a second striker, is looking forward to hitting the ground running at Stellenbosch, believing he’ll be a regular at the Cape winelands side even with their current hot attackers like Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus and Jayden Adams, who had an impressive 32 goals among them in all competitions in the 2023/24 season.
“I can promise Stellenbosch that I’ll continue to be consistent. They say to be the best, you must beat the best, so I think I will compete there and earn myself a spot in the starting XI. I am really looking forward to competing with the gents there because that will also improve me as a player,” Barns, who’s also nominated for the Midfielder of the Season at the PSL Awards, said.
Barns looks forward to starting new chapter with Stellies
Midfielder vows to be consistent
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Fresh from helping Richards Bay retain their Premiership status by winning the play-offs, gifted midfielder Sanele Barns has opened up about his impending move to Stellenbosch, asserting he wasn’t fazed by competition for starting berths there.
Barns was one of Bay’s key players in the play-offs despite heading into the round-robin contest having already long committed his future to Stellenbosch through signing a pre-contract with them in January.
Bay thumped Baroka 4-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday to reclaim their slot in the Premiership for next season.
“I am more than ready to go there and compete. Stellenbosch have been a very good team in recent times, so this is a big step in my career. We will also be playing continental football [Stellenbosch will be involved in the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2024/25 season after finishing third in the league], so I am really looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”
Barns was Bay’s leading scorer in the league with five goals in the just-ended season. The PSL Awards will be held virtually on Sunday night, starting at 6.30pm on SuperSport PSL (202).
