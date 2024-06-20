“In such a big club like Chiefs, you need big players. You need quality to compete locally first with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, and get back to playing the CAF Champions League.
Nabi will 'bring back Chiefs' glory days'
Club remains mum regarding Tunisian tactician
Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe believes Nasreddine Nabi, who has been linked to the club’s vacant head coach position, has what it takes to lead Amakhosi to their glory days.
Nabi has been reported as a frontrunner for the Chiefs job, although nothing official has been heard from the club.
The Tunisian tactician came close to joining Chiefs last season after winning the back-to-back treble with Young Africans in Tanzania but talks broke down and he joined Moroccan side ASFAR.
Radebe feels it will be a good acquisition should Nabi join the Glamour Boys. “I think with a coach like Nabi, I heard that he is bringing his technical staff. It is a huge responsibility to get the club back to where it belongs,” Radebe told the media during the Betway 12th Man event in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Radebe was among guests alongside Banyana Banyana legend Simphiwe Dludlu, former Bok star Jean de Villiers and Bafana’s Siphiwe Tshabalala at the unveiling of the second season of the Betway 12th Man initiative. The objective of the programme is to equip former stars with skills, and the current bunch includes former Orlando Pirates stars Benedict Vilakazi and Benson Mhlongo, Banyana’s Phumza Maweni and boxer Hekkie Budler.
“It is an absolute honour to be part of a brand that establishes such care for retired athletes. Many athletes are in desperate need of such guidance and assistance. It is encouraging to have forward-thinking brands spearheading life-changing initiatives, which I believe will go a long way in helping retired athletes re-invent themselves in society,” said Radebe.
