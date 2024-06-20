Soccer

Kgoale happy R2m windfall came straight to Banyana

Over 40 team members share equally after bank's gesture

20 June 2024 - 10:29
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
TymeBank senior marketing manager Lucia Malapane handing over the R2m cheque to Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and players Bambanani Mbane and Melinda Kgadiete.
TymeBank senior marketing manager Lucia Malapane handing over the R2m cheque to Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and players Bambanani Mbane and Melinda Kgadiete.
Image: SUPPLIED

Banyana Banyana midfield workhorse Nomvula “Lipstick Lady” Kgoale has applauded TymeBank for giving the team the R2m they'd pledged directly, instead of involving the SA Football Association (Safa).

“We were more than happy to see the money coming directly to us. TymeBank did very well by not involving other parties because before we know it, we'd hear stories of tax or some other processes... sometimes we just never know where this money goes,'' Kgoale told Sowetan yesterday at TymeBank head office, where the digital bank handed over a R2m cheque to Banyana for their World Cup exploits.

“So, if the money goes from the bank to the rightful owners, which is Banyana, we are delighted because there were never any problems.”

TymeBank's chief commercial officer Cheslyn Jacobs confirmed the R2m had already been divided and transferred directly to the players, technical team and the entire support staff. Jacobs said the reason they didn't involve Safa was that they have no partnership with them. 

Banyana expect another physical game

Banyana Banyana midfielder Amogelang Motau is expecting another physical game when they take on Senegal in their second international friendly at ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

“We've paid the money to the team directly. The players and the whole staff who were part of the World Cup have received their share of R2m... even as far as the driver and the kit manager. We agreed that we were going to split the proceeds equally among all of them. I think we divided the entire proceeds by 42 or 41 and that's the whole team,'' Jacobs explained.

“We're not an official partner of the association [Safa] and I suppose we were not at liberty to discuss bonuses with them. As a business, one thing we wanted to do was to guarantee that the squad would get the full proceeds.”

The cheque was received by Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, alongside several players such as Kaylin Swart, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Melinda Kgadiete, Kholosa Biyana and Kgoale among others.

TymeBank which has SA billionaire and CAF president Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital as a major shareholder, had pledged R2m to Banyana to diffuse the bonus impasse with Safa before the World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand last year, where the team went on to reach the last 16 for the first time ever.

Jacobs reasoned that they delayed paying Banyana because of logistical challenges.

“It's tough... the players travel all over the place and not all of them are based in SA, so getting the logistics right and timing right wasn't easy... we wanted to host them here and that delayed the process,'' Jacobs said.

Ellis satisfied after resting Banyana regulars in draw with Senegal

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was satisfied after she gave time to fewer regulars during their 1-1 draw with Senegal in their international ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Ellis happy with 'successful exercise' after Banyana beat Senegal

Both teams played to a 1-all draw in the first leg
Sport
2 weeks ago

Ellis names Banyana squad for games against Senegal

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her squad for two friendly matches against Senegal.
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town