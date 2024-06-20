Richards Bay have retained their DStv Premiership status in style after they thumped out-of-sorts Baroka 4-0 in the final match of the PSL promotion playoffs at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban yesterday.
Somila Ntsundwana was the hero for the Natal Rich Boyz as he netted a brace, while Sanele Barns and Lwandile Mabuya scored a goal each to guide their side to victory.
Bay came into this match with an advantage as they were topping the standings and needed at least a draw to return to the Premiership.
Baroka were also in with a chance as they needed a 2-0 win to overtake Bay on goal difference. The heavy defeat meant the Limpopo side finished at the bottom of the table for the three-team contest. University of Pretoria finished second behind Bay.
For Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi, the results yesterday meant his mandate to save the team from relegation was fulfilled. The team won both their home games and drew their two on the road.
Baroka finished without a win and can look back at their decision to suspend coach Dan Malesela after their opening match with regret. Bakgaga lost that match 0-1 to AmaTuks.
He was replaced with Morgan Mammila, who collected two points from the three games he was in charge of.
Vilakazi was pleased with the result and said they need to be better next season in the Premiership.
“I will talk with the chairman (Jomo Biyela) and we will sit down and plan for next season,” Vilakazi told SuperSport TV after the match. “Unfortunately, we don’t have much time because other teams are starting next week [with their pre-season].
“But we still need to give the players a bit of a break as well.”
Mammila admitted that his side was flat and didn’t deserve to win. “I think the travelling killed us, but overall, Richards Bay were the better team today and they created fewer chances in the first half and got two goals and I knew it would be a mountain to climb,” Mammila said.
Bay retain Premiership status in thumping style
Ntsundwana’s brace helps KZN side hammer Baroka
Image: Darren Stewart
