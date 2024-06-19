League: R750,000 (11th)
Carling Knockout: R 1,1m (semifinals)
Nedbank Cup: R400, 000 (quarterfinals)
Total = R2,250,000
Kaizer Chiefs
MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)
League: R825,000 (10th)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)
Total = R2,025,000
Polokwane City
League: R1,2m (eighth)
Carling Knockout: R600,000 (quarterfinals)
Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)
Total = R1,9m
Richards Bay
League: R495,000 (15th)
Carling Knockout: R1,1m (semifinals)
Nedbank Cup: R200,000 (second round)
Total = R1,895,000
Moroka Swallows
MTN8: R800,000 (first round)
League: R565, 000 (14th)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: R200,000 (second round)
Total = R1,865,000
Golden Arrows
PSL prizemoney: Sundowns raked in R115m, Chiefs R2m
Bucs next in line with R22m while two teams got less than R1m
Image: Veli Nhlapo
While Mamelodi Sundowns, who're already known to have unrivalled financial muscle in the division, racked up R115m in competitions winnings, fellow heavyweights of local football Kaizer Chiefs endured a very barren season as far as making profit from tournaments is concerned, pocketing just above R2m, while another giants, Orlando Pirates, hit a R22m bonanza.
Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United managed to make more than R10m each, while relegated Cape Town Spurs and Royal AM are the only two outfits who couldn't reach the R1m mark in total earnings through competitions.
Here is how much each team earned from the just concluded campaign:
Mamelodi Sundowns
MTN8: R800,000 (runners-up)
League: R15m (champions)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: 2,5m (runners-up)
Champions League: R22,2m (semifinals)
African Football League (AFL): R74m
Total = R114,8m
Orlando Pirates
MTN8: R8m (champions)
League: R7,5m (runners-up)
Nedbank: R7m (champs)
A season where Downs set records, Chiefs flopped and Bucs held on to Cups
Champions League: Pirates didn't receive any money since they were eliminated in the second preliminary round
Total = R22,5m
Stellenbosch
MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)
League: R3,75m (third)
Carling Knockout: R6,6m (champions)
Nedbank Cup: R1m (semifinal)
Total = R11,457,000
Sekhukhune United
MTN8: R800,000 (first round)
League: R2,5m (fourth)
Carling Knockout: R600,000 (quarterfinals)
Nedbank Cup: R200,000 (second round)
Confed Cup: R7,2m (finished third in Group D)
Total = R11,3m
SuperSport United
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
MTN8: R800,000 (first round)
League: R1,32m (seventh)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: R400,000 (quarterfinals)
Confed Cup: R7,2m (finished bottom in Group A)
Total = R9,732,000
TS Galaxy
League: R1,56m (sixth)
Carling Knockout: R2,6m (runners-up)
Nedbank Cup: R400,000 (quarterfinals)
Total = R4,056,000
Cape Town City
MTN8: R800,000 (first round)
League: R1,8m (fifth)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: 100,000 (first round)
Total = R3m
AmaZulu
Morena's double puts Bafana on World Cup track
League: R750,000 (11th)
Carling Knockout: R 1,1m (semifinals)
Nedbank Cup: R400, 000 (quarterfinals)
Total = R2,250,000
Kaizer Chiefs
MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)
League: R825,000 (10th)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)
Total = R2,025,000
Polokwane City
League: R1,2m (eighth)
Carling Knockout: R600,000 (quarterfinals)
Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)
Total = R1,9m
Richards Bay
League: R495,000 (15th)
Carling Knockout: R1,1m (semifinals)
Nedbank Cup: R200,000 (second round)
Total = R1,895,000
Moroka Swallows
MTN8: R800,000 (first round)
League: R565, 000 (14th)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: R200,000 (second round)
Total = R1,865,000
Golden Arrows
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
League: R885,000 (ninth)
Carling Knockout: R600,000 (quarterfinals)
Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)
Total = R1,585,000
Chippa United
League: R690,000 (12th)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: R400,000 (quarterfinals)
Total = R1,390,000
Royal AM
League: R565, 000 (14th)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)
Total = R965,000
Cape Town Spurs
League: R440,000 (16th, relegated)
Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)
Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)
Total = R840,000
PSL's madalas who defy their age
All to play for as Baroka, Bay face off in last playoff
Fifa transfer bans hurt PSL brand – Sokhela
Sibisi says Bucs will miss assistant coach
Pitso impressed as schools project takes shape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos