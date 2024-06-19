Soccer

PSL prizemoney: Sundowns raked in R115m, Chiefs R2m

Bucs next in line with R22m while two teams got less than R1m

19 June 2024 - 08:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff members celebrate being crowned PSL champions for the seventh time running.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

While Mamelodi Sundowns, who're already known to have unrivalled financial muscle in the division, racked up R115m in competitions winnings, fellow heavyweights of local football Kaizer Chiefs endured a very barren season as far as making profit from tournaments is concerned, pocketing just above R2m, while another giants, Orlando Pirates, hit a R22m bonanza.

Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United managed to make more than R10m each, while relegated Cape Town Spurs and Royal AM are the only two outfits who couldn't reach the R1m mark in total earnings through competitions.

Here is how much each team earned from the just concluded campaign:

Mamelodi Sundowns

MTN8: R800,000 (runners-up)

League: R15m (champions)

Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)

Nedbank Cup: 2,5m (runners-up)

Champions League: R22,2m (semifinals)

African Football League (AFL): R74m

Total = R114,8m

Orlando Pirates

MTN8: R8m (champions)

League: R7,5m (runners-up)

Nedbank: R7m (champs)

A season where Downs set records, Chiefs flopped and Bucs held on to Cups

Troubled Swallows barely survived, Stellies showed their mettle, while Spurs stayed bottom all season
Sport
1 week ago

Champions League: Pirates didn't receive any money since they were eliminated in the second preliminary round

Total = R22,5m

Stellenbosch

MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)

League: R3,75m (third)

Carling Knockout: R6,6m (champions)

Nedbank Cup: R1m (semifinal)

Total = R11,457,000

Sekhukhune United

MTN8: R800,000 (first round)

League: R2,5m (fourth)

Carling Knockout: R600,000 (quarterfinals)

Nedbank Cup: R200,000 (second round)

Confed Cup: R7,2m (finished third in Group D)

Total = R11,3m

SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela (with trophy) leads celebrations after they won the Nedbank Cup by beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 at a packed Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

MTN8: R800,000 (first round)

League: R1,32m (seventh)

Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)

Nedbank Cup: R400,000 (quarterfinals)

Confed Cup: R7,2m (finished bottom in Group A)

Total = R9,732,000

TS Galaxy

League: R1,56m (sixth)

Carling Knockout: R2,6m (runners-up)

Nedbank Cup: R400,000 (quarterfinals)

Total = R4,056,000

Cape Town City

MTN8: R800,000 (first round)

League: R1,8m (fifth)

Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)

Nedbank Cup: 100,000 (first round)

Total = R3m

AmaZulu

Morena's double puts Bafana on World Cup track

Rayners also on target as SA see off Zim in chilly Bloem
Sport
1 week ago

League: R750,000 (11th)

Carling Knockout: R 1,1m (semifinals)

Nedbank Cup: R400, 000 (quarterfinals) 

Total = R2,250,000

Kaizer Chiefs

MTN8: R800,000 (semifinals)

League: R825,000 (10th)

Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)

Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)

Total = R2,025,000

Polokwane City

League: R1,2m (eighth)

Carling Knockout: R600,000 (quarterfinals)

Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)

Total = R1,9m

Richards Bay

League: R495,000 (15th)

Carling Knockout: R1,1m (semifinals)

Nedbank Cup: R200,000 (second round)

Total = R1,895,000

Moroka Swallows

MTN8: R800,000 (first round)

League: R565, 000 (14th)

Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)

Nedbank Cup: R200,000 (second round)

Total = R1,865,000

Golden Arrows

Steve Barker, head coach of Stellenbosch FC celebrates with Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC during the 2023 Carling Black Label Knockout match between Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium,
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

League: R885,000 (ninth)

Carling Knockout: R600,000 (quarterfinals)

Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)

Total = R1,585,000

Chippa United

League: R690,000 (12th)

Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round) 

Nedbank Cup: R400,000 (quarterfinals) 

Total = R1,390,000

Royal AM

League: R565, 000 (14th)

Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)

Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)

Total = R965,000

Cape Town Spurs

League: R440,000 (16th, relegated)

Carling Knockout: R300,000 (first round)

Nedbank Cup: R100,000 (first round)

Total = R840,000

